Warning to those buying gifts for children: Read the labels

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're buying gifts for children this holiday season, do you know how to read the labels to see if they're safe?

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has some tips. "Make a habit of checking the safety labels on toy packaging and use that information to determine whether the product is appropriate for the home," said Michelle Reinen, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection. "Any warnings given about the inclusion of small parts, magnets, chemicals or other risks should be taken into consideration."

When shopping for toys, look for these labels on packaging or associated warnings on websites:

General warning labels listing small parts, magnets, suffocation hazards, etc. Age grading: use the manufacturer's suggested age range as a foundation for whether a toy is appropriate for the physical development of a child. All toys: "ASTM F963" - this label indicates that a toy meets the latest toy safety standards. All toys sold in the U.S. must meet this standard. ASTM F963 includes guidelines and test methods to prevent injuries from choking, sharp edges and other potential hazards. Art materials: "ASTM D4236" - this label indicates that art materials have been reviewed by a toxicologist and are labeled with cautionary information, if necessary. Toys with fabrics: "Flame resistant" - this label means that a material will resist burning and should extinguish quickly once removed from an ignition source.

Some additional things to think about:

Buy any safety items that go along with a toy like a helmet for a bike or scooter. Avoid toys with small parts, magnets or strings if you have younger children. Choose a gift that's both age and skill appropriate for the child. Watch out for "button batteries," coin-sized (or smaller) batteries that are used in some toys, remote controls, flashlights, hearing aids and more. Never let a child play with these batteries as they pose a choking hazard and can cause serious internal chemical burns in as little as two hours. Make sure that any toys that use these batteries have a screw to secure the battery compartment. Watch out for gifts containing high-powered magnets. These small "rare earth" magnets can easily be swallowed by children and can attract one another in the intestinal tract, requiring surgical removal. Avoid no-name products. A manufacturer's name and address is not a guarantee of safety, but it means you can track down a legitimate company to remedy problems. Look for hidden dangers such as sharp points, loud noises or projectiles. If you are purchasing wooden toys, look for splinters or sharp edges. If you are purchasing used toys, skip ones with chipped paint in order to avoid possible exposure to lead.

To check for a recall, click on the CPSC website. You can also call the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128.