WI growers help with nationwide Christmas tree shortage

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- There's a nation-wide Christmas tree shortage, but Wisconsin growers aren't seeing it.

The National Christmas Tree Association says prices are expected to be up this year in many areas because of something that happened 10 years ago: the Great Recession. Christmas tree growers had too many because people held off on buying them. So they either planted fewer trees or had to shut down their business altogether.

It takes about 10 years for a tree to mature, so a decade later, there's a smaller supply. Some experts say the shortage will likely continue through at least 2025.

But the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Association tells 27 News we aren't seeing a shortage here, so local growers are shipping their surplus to states on the east and west coasts. Wisconsin growers are seeing a big uptick in business trying to fill those orders.

The Wisconsin Christmas Tree Association doesn't think this will have an impact on the consumer here. There should be plenty of trees and at prices you're used to.