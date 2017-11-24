Sun Prairie police search for two thieves who stole money from bar

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police are searching for two men who stole money from Varsity Bar & Grill.

Police say it happened Wednesday at the bar in the 1200 block of W. Main Street. Two men stole a green cloth cash bag with money in it from the bar at closing time.

One suspect is described as Hispanic or a light-skinned black man in his 20s. He had corn-row braids in his hair, a light beard and tattoos on his forearms. He was wearing a black hoodie with a large, white "2" on the left side of the hood and a large, white "3" on the right side of the hood with white logos down the left sleeve.

The second suspect is a black male in his 20s with a light beard. He was wearing a black hoodie with white strings.

There are surveillance photos of both attached to this story.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sun Prairie Police Department at (608) 837-7336 or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.