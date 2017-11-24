Jefferson Award Winner, November 2017: Tom Hathaway

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- It's the season of giving.

But for a community in Janesville, that giving lasts all year long.

It's all thanks to Tom Hathaway, also known as "The Awesome Mailman."

He's has started a movement to help his customers and neighbors who've become like family.

"They're more than customers. I know a lot about them, they know a lot about me. Many have been to my home for different occasions. I've watched their children grow up."

Tom's Helping the Homeless fundraiser earned him this month's Jefferson Award.