Jefferson Award Winner, November 2017: Tom Hathaway - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- It's the season of giving.

But for a community in Janesville, that giving lasts all year long.

It's all thanks to Tom Hathaway, also known as "The Awesome Mailman."

He's has started a movement to help his customers and neighbors who've become like family.

"They're more than customers. I know a lot about them, they know a lot about me. Many have been to my home for different occasions. I've watched their children grow up."

Tonight, only on 27 News at 10, find out how Tom's Helping the Homeless fundraiser earned him this month's Jefferson Award.

