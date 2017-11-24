Arkansas fires Former Wisconsin Coach Bret Bielema

No. 5 Wisconsin heads to Minnesota this weekend to close out the regular season. The Badgers hope to retain "The Axe" for the 14th straight year.
One of the leaders of the team's defense, junior linebacker Ryan Connelly, is from Minnesota. He hails from Eden Prairie, which is about 20 minutes from the University of Minnesota. However, Connelly says the Gophers didn't recruit him.More >>
Aaron Holiday got a scooping layup to drop just before the final buzzer Tuesday night, giving No. 23 UCLA a 72-70 victory over Wisconsin in the third-place game of the Hall of Fame Classic.More >>
Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Manu Lecomte poured in 25 points and No. 25 Baylor held on after blowing most of a 19-point lead to beat Wisconsin 70-65 on Monday night in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team pulled out a three point win, 77-74 against Southern University Monday night at the Kohl Center.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the team’s 2018 Spring Training schedule, which gets underway on Friday, February 23 with a split squad opener vs. the Chicago Cubs at Maryvale Baseball Park and a road game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium.More >>
