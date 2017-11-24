Arkansas fires Former Wisconsin Coach Bret Bielema - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Arkansas fires Former Wisconsin Coach Bret Bielema

Fayetteville, AR (AP) -

Arkansas has fired coach Bret Bielema after five disappointing season, moments after a season-ending 48-45 loss to Missouri on Friday.

The loss left Arkansas with a 4-8 record, capping only the second losing season of Bielema's 12-year career. It also left him with a 29-34 record in his five seasons with the Razorbacks, including 11-29 in the SEC.

It was a shockingly poor performance from a coach who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowl appearances before being hired at Arkansas from Wisconsin after the 2012 season.

Interim athletic director Julie Cromer Peoples informed Bielema of his firing moments after Friday's loss.
 

