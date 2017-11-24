Black Friday kicks off holiday shopping

MADISON (WKOW) -- Holiday shopping officially kicked off on Black Friday as shoppers stood in line to get into West Towne Mall early Friday morning. The mall, which closed on Thanksgiving for the second consecutive year, passed out $10 gift cards to the Bonefish Grill to early risers.

Kitty VerKuilen was juggling several bags after doing holiday shopping for her family: "I love Black Friday! It's a tradition in our family... every year we come, but we boycott Thanksgiving day." She said Thanksgiving day was meant to spend time with family.

Sharon Hardiman, another shopper, came to the mall with no intention of buying anything.

"I was here to do a return on a couple of items but then I found myself in one store and was in there for about an hour and got a couple good deals," she said.

Though there was a line to get into the mall this morning, VerKuilen said she arrived a little later and didn't wait in one.

"I just walked right in," she said. "The mall's empty."

Hardiman, who also shopped on Thanksgiving day, woke up early this morning for round two: "I think one more store and then I'm going to go home and go to bed."