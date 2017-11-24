Warm record for the slopes at Devil's Head Resort

Sun Prairie police are searching for two men who stole money from Varsity Bar & Grill.More >>
Two people are spending their Thanksgiving recovering after they were shot just a block away from a school in east Madison and neighbors are rattled.More >>
Some vehicle-struck deer aren't getting removed from Wisconsin highways as quickly as they're being run down, as officials adjust to a new carcass pickup system.More >>
It's that time of year again, or is it? The warmer than usual temperatures on Friday didn't keep people from heading out to opening day on the slopes.More >>
The Silver Alert for Ray C. Smith was canceled shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.More >>
A local church opened their doors to the community this Thanksgiving.More >>
Madison police are looking for the suspects involved in gunfire near Madison College.More >>
The reported fire is at 292 Rodney Road in the Town of Christiana, just west of Cambridge.More >>
Two people are spending their Thanksgiving recovering after they were shot just a block away from a school in east Madison and neighbors are rattled.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The First Congregational Church in Madison served free Thanksgiving meals for the 28th straight year. Members of the community started coming into the church's basement at noon and were served turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, bread and of course pie. 140 volunteers helped prepare and serve the food, and a handful cooked the turkey the night before or came in early to peel potatoes.More >>
You may notice you have GERD, or gastroesophageal reflux disease,after a big meal like Thanksgiving dinner.More >>
Many people will run in one of three races in the Madison area Thanksgiving Day. And there's still time if you want to sign up too.More >>
Some say it's becoming an epidemic across the nation, and it's a big problem in Wisconsin: deadly falls among the elderly. Hospitals and nursing homes struggle with how to best protect your loved ones. But at least one Madison facility is trying a new approach as they try to keep your relatives from falling.More >>
