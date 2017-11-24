Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville kicks off it's annual Holiday Light Show

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rotary Botanical Gardens kicked off it's annual Holiday Light Show Friday.

The gardens are decked out with more than 425,000 lights, 100 lit archways, and 2,000 luminaries. The display even has a child-size elf workshop.

Executive Director of the Gardens, Becky Kronberg says the winter wonderland takes a lot of work to put together.

"It's a huge transformation and and a huge undertaking; it takes about 4,000 man hours to make this display happen," something that isn't taken for granted by people visiting the opulent display.

Kronberg says upwards of 30,000 people will visit the gardens before the display closes until next year.

The show is open for 21 days through December 31st.

Dates open:

November 24-25

December 8-10, 14-23, 26-31

The light show opens at 4:30 pm and goes until 9:00 pm when the lights shut off. The last ticket will be sold at 8:30 pm.

For directions and special events during the light show's run head to the Rotary Botanical Garden's website