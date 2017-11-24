Wisconsin drops match to No. 1 Penn State

An explosive first set wasn’t enough to push the 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team past No. 1 Penn State Friday night at the UW Field House. Penn State prevailed in four sets 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20.

Senior Kelli Bates recorded her 30th career double-double thanks to 12 digs and 11 kills to lead the Badgers. Freshman Dana Rettke hit a team-high 13 kills with fellow freshman Grace Loberg adding another eight kills in just two sets.

Wisconsin (19-9 overall, 10-9 Big Ten) hit .158 (50 kills – 28 errors – 139 attempts) for the match while Penn State hit .265 (53-18-132).

Setter Sydney Hilley put up 47 assists while running the UW offense. She also added five digs and two blocks

PSU (28-1, 18-1) out blocked the Badgers 12.5 - 7. Rettke earned a team-high four stuffs.

In the backcourt, three Badgers notched double-figure digs consisting of Bates (12), Lauryn Gillis (11) and Tiffany Clark (10). The Nittany Lions earned a 53-51 advantage in digs.

The Badgers conclude Big Ten Conference play tomorrow night taking on Rutgers in the UW Field House. The match starts at 7 p.m. and seniors Lauryn Gillis and Kelli Bates will be honored after the match.

The 64-team bracket for the 2017 NCAA Tournament will be announced Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. The Badgers are looking for their fifth straight and 19th overall tournament appearance.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications