Wisconsin drops match to No. 1 Penn State - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin drops match to No. 1 Penn State

Posted: Updated:
MADISON -

An explosive first set wasn’t enough to push the 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team past No. 1 Penn State Friday night at the UW Field House. Penn State prevailed in four sets 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20.

Senior Kelli Bates recorded her 30th career double-double thanks to 12 digs and 11 kills to lead the Badgers. Freshman Dana Rettke hit a team-high 13 kills with fellow freshman Grace Loberg adding another eight kills in just two sets.

Wisconsin (19-9 overall, 10-9 Big Ten) hit .158 (50 kills – 28 errors – 139 attempts) for the match while Penn State hit .265 (53-18-132).

Setter Sydney Hilley put up 47 assists while running the UW offense. She also added five digs and two blocks

PSU (28-1, 18-1) out blocked the Badgers 12.5 - 7. Rettke earned a team-high four stuffs.

In the backcourt, three Badgers notched double-figure digs consisting of Bates (12), Lauryn Gillis (11) and Tiffany Clark (10). The Nittany Lions earned a 53-51 advantage in digs.

The Badgers conclude Big Ten Conference play tomorrow night taking on Rutgers in the UW Field House. The match starts at 7 p.m. and seniors Lauryn Gillis and Kelli Bates will be honored after the match.

The 64-team bracket for the 2017 NCAA Tournament will be announced Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. The Badgers are looking for their fifth straight and 19th overall tournament appearance.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Wisconsin snaps losing streak with 71-49 win over Milwaukee

    Wisconsin snaps losing streak with 71-49 win over Milwaukee

    Brad Davison scored 19 points and Ethan Happ had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Wisconsin to a 71-49 victory over in-state rival Milwaukee on Friday night. The Badgers (3-3) used an 18-4 run that spanned intermission to take a 39-25 lead on a long 3-pointer by Kobe King. Milwaukee (4-2) would not get within single digits the rest of the way despite shooting 48.0 percent in the second half and 45.1 percent for the game. Wisconsin used a 7-0 run to take a 28-21 lead, but Jeremi...More >>
    Brad Davison scored 19 points and Ethan Happ had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Wisconsin to a 71-49 victory over in-state rival Milwaukee on Friday night. The Badgers (3-3) used an 18-4 run that spanned intermission to take a 39-25 lead on a long 3-pointer by Kobe King. Milwaukee (4-2) would not get within single digits the rest of the way despite shooting 48.0 percent in the second half and 45.1 percent for the game. Wisconsin used a 7-0 run to take a 28-21 lead, but Jeremi...More >>

  • No. 1 Women's Hockey Suffers First Loss of Season

    No. 1 Women's Hockey Suffers First Loss of Season

    ARLINGTON, Va. – Junior Sam Cogan and sophomore Abby Roque both scored, but it wasn’t enough as the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered its first loss of the year, falling 3-2 to Northeastern in its first game of the D1 in D.C. tournament.  The Huskies (8-7-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after scoring a power-play goal in the first period before capitalizing on a UW (16-1-0) miscue behind its net for a tally early in the second frame. Cogan cut...More >>
    ARLINGTON, Va. – Junior Sam Cogan and sophomore Abby Roque both scored, but it wasn’t enough as the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered its first loss of the year, falling 3-2 to Northeastern in its first game of the D1 in D.C. tournament.  The Huskies (8-7-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after scoring a power-play goal in the first period before capitalizing on a UW (16-1-0) miscue behind its net for a tally early in the second frame. Cogan cut...More >>

  • Wisconsin drops match to No. 1 Penn State

    An explosive first set wasn’t enough to push the 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team past No. 1 Penn State Friday night at the UW Field House. Penn State prevailed in four sets 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20. Senior Kelli Bates recorded her 30th career double-double thanks to 12 digs and 11 kills to lead the Badgers. Freshman Dana Rettke hit a team-high 13 kills with fellow freshman Grace Loberg adding another eight kills in just two sets. Wisconsin (19-9 overall, 10-9 Big Ten) ...More >>
    An explosive first set wasn’t enough to push the 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team past No. 1 Penn State Friday night at the UW Field House. Penn State prevailed in four sets 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20. Senior Kelli Bates recorded her 30th career double-double thanks to 12 digs and 11 kills to lead the Badgers. Freshman Dana Rettke hit a team-high 13 kills with fellow freshman Grace Loberg adding another eight kills in just two sets. Wisconsin (19-9 overall, 10-9 Big Ten) ...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin snaps losing streak with 71-49 win over Milwaukee

    Wisconsin snaps losing streak with 71-49 win over Milwaukee

    Brad Davison scored 19 points and Ethan Happ had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Wisconsin to a 71-49 victory over in-state rival Milwaukee on Friday night. The Badgers (3-3) used an 18-4 run that spanned intermission to take a 39-25 lead on a long 3-pointer by Kobe King. Milwaukee (4-2) would not get within single digits the rest of the way despite shooting 48.0 percent in the second half and 45.1 percent for the game. Wisconsin used a 7-0 run to take a 28-21 lead, but Jeremi...More >>
    Brad Davison scored 19 points and Ethan Happ had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Wisconsin to a 71-49 victory over in-state rival Milwaukee on Friday night. The Badgers (3-3) used an 18-4 run that spanned intermission to take a 39-25 lead on a long 3-pointer by Kobe King. Milwaukee (4-2) would not get within single digits the rest of the way despite shooting 48.0 percent in the second half and 45.1 percent for the game. Wisconsin used a 7-0 run to take a 28-21 lead, but Jeremi...More >>

  • No. 1 Women's Hockey Suffers First Loss of Season

    No. 1 Women's Hockey Suffers First Loss of Season

    ARLINGTON, Va. – Junior Sam Cogan and sophomore Abby Roque both scored, but it wasn’t enough as the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered its first loss of the year, falling 3-2 to Northeastern in its first game of the D1 in D.C. tournament.  The Huskies (8-7-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after scoring a power-play goal in the first period before capitalizing on a UW (16-1-0) miscue behind its net for a tally early in the second frame. Cogan cut...More >>
    ARLINGTON, Va. – Junior Sam Cogan and sophomore Abby Roque both scored, but it wasn’t enough as the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered its first loss of the year, falling 3-2 to Northeastern in its first game of the D1 in D.C. tournament.  The Huskies (8-7-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after scoring a power-play goal in the first period before capitalizing on a UW (16-1-0) miscue behind its net for a tally early in the second frame. Cogan cut...More >>

  • Wisconsin drops match to No. 1 Penn State

    An explosive first set wasn’t enough to push the 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team past No. 1 Penn State Friday night at the UW Field House. Penn State prevailed in four sets 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20. Senior Kelli Bates recorded her 30th career double-double thanks to 12 digs and 11 kills to lead the Badgers. Freshman Dana Rettke hit a team-high 13 kills with fellow freshman Grace Loberg adding another eight kills in just two sets. Wisconsin (19-9 overall, 10-9 Big Ten) ...More >>
    An explosive first set wasn’t enough to push the 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team past No. 1 Penn State Friday night at the UW Field House. Penn State prevailed in four sets 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20. Senior Kelli Bates recorded her 30th career double-double thanks to 12 digs and 11 kills to lead the Badgers. Freshman Dana Rettke hit a team-high 13 kills with fellow freshman Grace Loberg adding another eight kills in just two sets. Wisconsin (19-9 overall, 10-9 Big Ten) ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.