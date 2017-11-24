No. 1 Women's Hockey Suffers First Loss of Season - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

No. 1 Women's Hockey Suffers First Loss of Season

ARLINGTON, Va. – Junior Sam Cogan and sophomore Abby Roque both scored, but it wasn’t enough as the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered its first loss of the year, falling 3-2 to Northeastern in its first game of the D1 in D.C. tournament. 

The Huskies (8-7-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after scoring a power-play goal in the first period before capitalizing on a UW (16-1-0) miscue behind its net for a tally early in the second frame.

Cogan cut the deficit to one with her fourth goal of the year, scoring on a rush thanks to a great feed from sophomore Presley Norby.

However in the third period, Northeastern took a 3-1 advantage as Codie Cross scored, sneaking past the UW defense after spending time in the sin bin.

The Badgers would not go down without a fight, as Roque scored with 5.3 seconds remaining to make it a one-goal game.

The Badgers wrap up their time in the Washington D.C. area with a battle against Boston University on Saturday at noon CT at the Kettler Capitals Iceplex.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

