Madison's Muslim community condemns bombing in Egypt

MADISON (WKOW) --- Egypt's military is searching for the attackers who ambushed a mosque -- at least 235 people killed and at least 109 others wounded after Islamist militants detonated a bomb inside a crowded mosque, then opened fire on worshipers trying to escape.

It's the deadliest terror attack on the country's soil. No one has claimed responsibility, but the indication is that a group with affiliation to ISIS is likely connected to the attack.

People in the Madison Muslim community are deeply disturbed by this attack.

“We condemned it. It’s a terrorist attack and we are against it,” said Imam Alhagie Jallow of the Madinah Community Center in Madison. “It's unfortunate and very sad. And I have the pain for it,” he said.

“There is no safe. there is no safe. in Egypt, I'm sorry, there is no safe,” said Fahti Yassin, who reacted angrily after hearing about Friday morning's deadly bombing .

Yassin was born in Egypt and has family there.

“My mom, my brother, yes in Alexandria. All my relatives are in Alexandria.”

He said bombing like Friday's are becoming all too common.

“It's happened in too many churches. I think three, four churches got bombed. One in Alexandria, one in Tanta, one in Cairo.”

“These are the people who are murderers. They just don't care who these people are. They have their own agenda. And they're going after anybody,” said Masood Akhtar, entrepreneur and adviser to Madison's Muslim community.

“That it happens to Muslims and from people who claim they are Muslim,” Jallow said.

Yassin fears something like this could happen in Madison.

“If it happens over there it will happen here.”

“To me, I’m not expecting it because I didn't see any leads for it. I didn't see anything that could believe me just say, 'hey, it may happen here.' But you never know. You never know,” Jallow said.