Sun Prairie community gathers for Christmas tree lighting ceremo - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sun Prairie community gathers for Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Posted: Updated:

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Dozens gathered in Sun Prairie for the city's tree lighting ceremony. The event, which always features a fire truck parade, is in its 102nd year.

The tree is in front of the historical museum and library. They had a really nice night for it.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.