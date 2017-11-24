Wisconsin snaps losing streak with 71-49 win over Milwaukee

No. 5 Wisconsin heads to Minnesota this weekend to close out the regular season. The Badgers hope to retain "The Axe" for the 14th straight year.
One of the leaders of the team's defense, junior linebacker Ryan Connelly, is from Minnesota. He hails from Eden Prairie, which is about 20 minutes from the University of Minnesota. However, Connelly says the Gophers didn't recruit him.
Aaron Holiday got a scooping layup to drop just before the final buzzer Tuesday night, giving No. 23 UCLA a 72-70 victory over Wisconsin in the third-place game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
