Verona Christmas tree farm rings in the season

VERONA (WKOW) -- People are using the holiday weekend to deck their halls.

Some stopped at Jensen Trees in Verona to pick out the perfect Christmas tree.

Owner Lance Jensen says the farm is a labor of love and a family affair.

Both of his sons and wife love helping others with their traditions and do everything from making wreaths, to tending the trees year round.

"We get to provide other families with their Christmas tradition. That's what we like most about it. Hopefully it's something from our family to other people's family."

Jensen says his father started the farm 51 years ago , all the way back in 1966 and it's been going strong ever since.