Macy's says it's fixed gift, credit card issue

NEW YORK (AP) -- Macy's says it has "fully resolved" problems on Black Friday related to its processing some gift and credit cards.

The chain blamed the glitch on "overcapacity" that caused some transactions to take longer to process. It says it doesn't anticipate any additional delays.

Macy's Facebook page Friday was riddled with complaints from shoppers who complained they could only pay in cash and the lines were long in the store.

The department store can't afford to turn off its customers.

The chain has had 11 straight quarters of sales declines at established stores and is counting on this holiday season to turn things around.

Earlier on Friday, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette told The Associated Press said he was pleased with the kickoff to the season.

