2 hurt in Town of Bristol crash

TOWN OF BRISTOL (WKOW) -- Two people are hurt after a car crashed into a pole in the Town of Bristol late Friday night.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News it happened near Happy Valley Drive and Briar Lane at about 11 p.m.  Both people are hospitalized; one of the people had to be flown by MedFlight.  Authorities say a dog was killed in the crash.

The crash caused power outages in the area.

