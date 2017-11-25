Lakefront Brewery's Black Friday beers sold out in just hours

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — It took Lakefront Brewery less than four hours to sell out of its two special Black Friday beers.

More than 1,000 people lined up outside the craft brewery on Friday morning, ready to get their hands on the 2017 Black Friday Imperial Stout and a Black Friday Vintage Reserve.

In Milwaukee, Black Friday shoppers also line up for beer

They said it's beer that's worth the wait.

"I got here 5:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day," one customer said.

"About 2:30 this morning," another customer said.

It's a tradition that started outside Lakefront Brewery five years ago.

"It's only available one day. You're not gonna be able to buy this tomorrow. You can't buy it in a store," customer Dave Armstrong said.

This year, the 2017 Black Friday beer has chocolate aromas.

"It's very rich with the bourbon flavor that you get off the barrels. Also from being in the barrels, they pick up a little bit of the vanilla, toasted almond flavors," Lakefront Brewery owner Russ Clisch said.

The brewing process starts in January.

The special reserve beer is a blend of flavors from the past three years.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the wait was over.

"It feels good to have this beer finally. I'm excited to go home and try it," a customer said.

The owner said in January they will start brewing up ideas for next year's Black Friday beer. They might use both bourbon and rye whiskey barrels.

Not everyone walked away with a 2017 Black Friday beer bottle. Thirty customers left empty-handed.