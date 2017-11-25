Young children inside home as robber snatches 2 TV's

MADISON (WKOW) --- A man is in jail after he went into a house with two young children inside and stole two TV's.

Police said the 26-year-old suspect walked through the house in the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive in Madison, before loading the TV's into a stolen vehicle and leaving.

Only two 13-year-old boys and a 4-year-old girl were at the home at the time.

The suspect was arrested a few blocks away. He was charged with burglary and disorderly conduct.