Young children inside home as robber snatches 2 TV's - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Young children inside home as robber snatches 2 TV's

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) --- A man is in jail after he went into a house with two young children inside and stole two TV's.

Police said the 26-year-old suspect walked through the house in the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive in Madison, before loading the TV's into a stolen vehicle and leaving.

Only two 13-year-old boys and a 4-year-old girl were at the home at the time.

The suspect was arrested a few blocks away. He was charged with burglary and disorderly conduct. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.