Man arrested after strong armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW) --- Police in Madison are investigating a strong armed robbery that happened Friday night around 6:30 on the corner of North Livingston Street and East Mifflin Street.

Police say the victim – who was carrying a backpack -- was grabbed from behind and told not to move and put his hands up.

A good samaritan who was driving by, stops and calls police after seeing the incident.

The suspect stayed on scene as police arrived and was arrested.

