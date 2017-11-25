Monroe Street attracts shoppers on Small Business Saturday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

  • What kind of holiday shopper are you?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Black Friday shopper. I love checking out the deals and steals in person.
    7%
    3 votes
    A Small Business Saturday shopper. I love the idea of keeping things local and helping the economy in my community
    7%
    3 votes
    Cyber Monday shopper all the way. I like doing my shopping from the comfort of home.
    16%
    7 votes
    I'm a combination, not loyal to one or the other. I go where the best deals are.
    42%
    18 votes
    I shop year round... and sometimes last minute.
    28%
    12 votes

Monroe Street attracts shoppers on Small Business Saturday

Posted: Updated:
Items on display at Orange Tree Imports Items on display at Orange Tree Imports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Holiday shoppers supported their locally-ran stores for Small Business Saturday. Monroe Street, which is popular for its many specialty shops, was filled with shoppers on a beautiful November day.

Erik Theissen, who dropped into Orange Tree Imports to look for a gift for his mother, said he liked the concept of Small Business Saturday: "To encourage people to go out and patronize your local businesses is always something you advocate for, especially since it fosters community and promotes from the grassroots."

Carol "Orange" Schroeder, the owner of Orange Tree Imports, was ecstatic to see so many people in her shop, which she and her husband founded 42 years ago. Schroeder, who is also the president of the Monroe Street Merchants Association, has seen Monroe Street grow into what it is today: "When we first opened on Monroe street, there were not that many specialty shops and not very many restaurants, so the community here has really grown and blossomed over the years."

Katie Reynolds and Jennie Kimberl came into the shop together "to support the local community". Reynolds, who lives on Monroe street, said she likes "all the unique little businesses. There are quirky things you can find here that you couldn't find anywhere else."

Though Schroeder admits online shopping has made business difficult for small businesses like hers, she still has hope:
" I do think there is a future for all of us. People enjoy getting out and shopping. As you can see by looking around the store today, people  have smiles on their faces. It's something that they do for fun."

