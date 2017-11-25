Paul Bunyan's Axe stays in Wisconsin for the 14th straight year as Badgers win big in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Alex Hornibrook threw three touchdown passes without an interception for fifth-ranked Wisconsin, and the Badgers easily remained unbeaten by overwhelming rival Minnesota 31-0 on Saturday for their 14th straight victory over the Gophers.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries, including a 53-yard scoring sprint on the first play of the fourth quarter that gave the Badgers (12-0, 9-0, No. 5 CFP) their largest winning margin in a Big Ten game this season. The only other time Wisconsin completed the conference slate without a loss was in 1912, when there were only five contests on the schedule.

With help from Miami's stunning loss at Pittsburgh on Friday, the Badgers headed to the Big Ten championship game weekend next against Ohio State in prime position to crack the top four spots in the College Football Playoff.

Rodney Smith rushed 16 times for 82 yards for the Gophers (5-7, 2-7), who finished head coach P.J. Fleck's first season by suffering the program's first consecutive shutouts since 1950.

With yet another smothering performance by the defense that started the week ranked second in the FBS in fewest points and yards allowed, the Badgers kept Paul Bunyan's Axe from changing hands and prevented the Gophers from reaching a bowl game for the first time in six years.

Demry Croft completed only 3 of 9 passes for 40 yards for Minnesota and took a pair of costly 12-yard sacks by Badgers linebacker Ryan Connelly. The Gophers totaled only 133 yards and eight first downs, with a pair of missed field goals by Emmit Carpenter adding to the humiliation.

After Hornibrook's touchdown pass to Troy Fumagalli put the Badgers on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, Smith returned a kickoff more than 90 yards to inside the Wisconsin 10. The Gophers were flagged for holding, though, pushing them back to their own 33. They went three-and-out for their third of five straight possessions to start the game.

The last of those came right after Taylor lost a fumble forced by Thomas Barber at midfield. On the first play after the turnover, Connelly came racing into the backfield to drop Croft for a big loss back to the Gophers 37.

Wisconsin recorded its first shutout since Sept. 26, 2015, against Hawaii.