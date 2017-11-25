No. 1 Badgers Bounce Back with 4-2 win

Arlington, VA - Four different Badgers scored to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-2 win over Boston University on Saturday in the D1 in D.C. tournament at the Kettler Capitals IcePlex. Wisconsin (17-1-0) fell behind 1-0 32 seconds into the game as the BU’s Victoria Bach (5-7-2) capitalized on a UW turnover and scored on the ensuing rush. But UW battled back, as senior co-captain Baylee Wellhausen netted her fourth of the year to even the game at ...More >>
