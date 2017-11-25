No. 1 Badgers Bounce Back with 4-2 win

Arlington, VA - Four different Badgers scored to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-2 win over Boston University on Saturday in the D1 in D.C. tournament at the Kettler Capitals IcePlex.

Wisconsin (17-1-0) fell behind 1-0 32 seconds into the game as the BU’s Victoria Bach (5-7-2) capitalized on a UW turnover and scored on the ensuing rush.

But UW battled back, as senior co-captain Baylee Wellhausen netted her fourth of the year to even the game at 1-1 with 15 minutes left in the first.

Ten minutes later, junior Mikaela Gardner lit the lamp, launching a shot from the top of the left circle past BU netminder Corrine Schroeder to tally her fifth of the year.

After a scoreless second, sophomore Alexis Mauermann launched a rocket into the top corner of the net after junior Maddie Rowe forced a BU turnover to give UW a 3-1 lead.

However, Bach scored her second of the game with just over five minutes to go in the third to make it a one-goal game.

Senior co-captain Claudia Kepler gave UW its two-goal lead back, taking a feed from Abby Roque and firing the puck home for her 10th goal of the year with just over three minutes to go to put the game out of reach.

The Badgers head home for a two-game series against Minnesota Duluth at LaBahn Arena on Dec. 1 and 2.

