Sun Prairie Police looking for woman who tried stealing tip jar from restaurant

Sun Prairie police looking for this woman in connection with attempted robbery at West Main Street restaurant

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) --- Sun Prairie police are looking for a woman they said tried stealing a tip jar from a restaurant.

It happened Saturday around 8:00 p.m. at Chang Jiang Restaurant in the 900 block of West Main Street.

Investigators said the woman and the store owner struggled over the tip jar before she left empty-handed. Police think she fled in a dark colored vehicle.

The suspect is a white female with long black hair in a ponytail, a black and white patterned shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and a dark colored and white sequenced purse.

No one was injured and no weapons were used or displayed.

The Sun Prairie Police Department is requesting the public’s help identifying the woman. Anyone with information can call the Sun Prairie Police Department at (608)-837-7336 or anonymously at (608)-837-6300.