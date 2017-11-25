Badgers Sweep Rutgers to Close Regular Season

The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a 25-15, 25-8, 25-13 sweep of Rutgers on Saturday night in the UW Field House. Wisconsin improves to 20-9 overall, 11-9 in the Big Ten. Senior Lauryn Gillis led all hitters with 11 kills and .500 hitting percentage (11K – 1E – 20TA). She also added 10 digs for her second double-double of the season and the ninth of her career.

The Badgers will find out on Sunday at 8 p.m. CT where they will be competing in the NCAA tournament. The 64-team bracket will be announced on ESPNU.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications