Madison Police continue to search for people involved with reported shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for clues after they say multiple people reported gunshots were fired on Vahlen St. near N Sherman Ave. Saturday night.

Police say they started to get the calls a little after 10:00 p.m. and responded shortly after to the 1800-block of Vahlen St. They found a car in the street that looked like it was abandoned and related to the shooting.

Police in Madison and Maple Bluff set up a perimeter, hoping to find anyone involved with the reported shooting. They detained a 21-year-old Madison man, but released him.

Madison Police say no one was hurt that they know of, and there doesn't seem to be property damage. They are still investigating though.