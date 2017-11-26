Madison Police continue to search for people involved with repor - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police continue to search for people involved with reported shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for clues after they say multiple people reported gunshots were fired on Vahlen St. near N Sherman Ave. Saturday night.  

Police say they started to get the calls a little after 10:00 p.m. and responded shortly after to the 1800-block of Vahlen St.  They found a car in the street that looked like it was abandoned and related to the shooting.  

Police in Madison and Maple Bluff set up a perimeter, hoping to find anyone involved with the reported shooting.  They detained a 21-year-old Madison man, but released him.  

Madison Police say no one was hurt that they know of, and there doesn't seem to be property damage.  They are still investigating though.  

