Madison restaurant employee punched, robbed

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for the man they say punched another man in the face and robbed him while he was at work early Sunday morning.  

According to a news release, the Cheba Hut employee, 23, was taking out the trash at about 4:15 a.m. when the suspect came up to him on W Gilman St.  Police say the suspect had a handgun tucked in his waistband and told the other man to empty his pockets.  The suspect then punched the other man in the face before taking his wallet, phone and watch.  He took off east on W Gilman and couldn't be found by police or a K9.  The victim's phone was recovered though.  

Police describe the suspect as a slender black man between 23 and 27 years old, wearing a dark baseball cap and a black hooded sweatshirt.  

The victim is recovering from minor injuries from being punched.  

