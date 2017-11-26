Madison restaurant employee punched, robbed

Sun Prairie police are looking for a woman they said tried stealing a tip jar from a restaurant Saturday night.More >>
Sun Prairie police are looking for a woman they said tried stealing a tip jar from a restaurant Saturday night.More >>
Two people are hurt after a car crashed into a pole and a tree in the Town of Bristol late Friday night.More >>
Two people are hurt after a car crashed into a pole and a tree in the Town of Bristol late Friday night.More >>
A man is in jail after he went into a house with two young children inside and stole two TV's.More >>
A man is in jail after he went into a house with two young children inside and stole two TV's.More >>
There's a nation-wide Christmas tree shortage, but Wisconsin growers aren't seeing it.More >>
There's a nation-wide Christmas tree shortage, but Wisconsin growers aren't seeing it.More >>
Two people are hurt after a car crashed into a pole and a tree in the Town of Bristol late Friday night.More >>
Two people are hurt after a car crashed into a pole and a tree in the Town of Bristol late Friday night.More >>
It took Lakefront Brewery less than four hours to sell out of its two special Black Friday beers.More >>
It took Lakefront Brewery less than four hours to sell out of its two special Black Friday beers.More >>
Macy's says it has "fully resolved" problems on Black Friday related to its processing some gift and credit cards.More >>
Macy's says it has "fully resolved" problems on Black Friday related to its processing some gift and credit cards.More >>
People are using the holiday weekend to deck their halls.More >>
People are using the holiday weekend to deck their halls.More >>
Dozens gathered in Sun Prairie for the city's tree lighting ceremony.More >>
Dozens gathered in Sun Prairie for the city's tree lighting ceremony.More >>
It's that time of year again, or is it? The warmer than usual temperatures on Friday didn't keep people from heading out to opening day on the slopes.More >>
It's that time of year again, or is it? The warmer than usual temperatures on Friday didn't keep people from heading out to opening day on the slopes.More >>
Egypt's military is searching for the attackers who ambushed a mosque killing at least 235 people and wounding at least 109 others.More >>
Egypt's military is searching for the attackers who ambushed a mosque killing at least 235 people and wounding at least 109 others.More >>
A local church opened their doors to the community this Thanksgiving.More >>
A local church opened their doors to the community this Thanksgiving.More >>