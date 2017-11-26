Wisconsin Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Poll - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Poll

 The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
                                                        Record    Pts    Pv
  1.  Clemson  (27)                          11-1    1478      4 
  2.  Oklahoma  (24)                        11-1    1461      3 
  3.  Wisconsin  (10)                      12-0    1405      5 
  4.  Auburn                                      10-2    1374      6 
  5.  Alabama                                    11-1    1254      1 
  6.  Georgia                                    11-1    1246      7 
  7.  Miami                                        10-1    1119      2 
  8.  Ohio  St.                                  10-2    1112      8 
  9.  Penn  St.                                  10-2      960    12 
10.  TCU                                            10-2      956    10 
11.  Southern  Cal                          10-2      936    11 
12.  UCF                                            11-0      906    13 
13.  Washington                              10-2      764    15 
14.  Stanford                                    9-3      693    20 
15.  Notre  Dame                                9-3      592      9 
16.  Memphis                                    10-1      582    17 
17.  LSU                                              9-3      566    19 
18.  Oklahoma  St.                            9-3      532    18 
19.  Michigan  St.                            9-3      457    21 
20.  Northwestern                            9-3      378    23 
21.  Washington  St.                        9-3      328    14 
22.  Virginia  Tech                          9-3      298    24 
23.  South  Florida                          9-2      114    22 
24.  Mississippi  St.                      8-4        88    16 
25.  Fresno  St.                                9-3        57    NR 

Others receiving votes: NC State 56, San Diego St. 46, Louisville 16, Boise St. 14, Toledo 13, Michigan 12, Virginia 4, Missouri 3, Florida 2, Troy 1, Kansas St. 1, Iowa St. 1.

 

  • Steelers Hold off Packers, 31-28

  • Previewing the Big Ten Championship Game

  • Badgers to Face Marquette in NCAA Tournament

  • Previewing the Big Ten Championship Game

  • Badgers to Face Marquette in NCAA Tournament

  • Badgers Come Back to Top Meryhurst

