Janesville hotel shooting suspect arrested Sunday

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police say they've arrested a woman who was wanted in a shooting incident at a hotel in Janesville.

 Janesville police say shots were fired around 9 p.m. Tuesday at Holiday Inn Express near I-90. Officers were searching for Latoya Hill, 20, in connection with the incident. 

Police say surveillance teams saw a vehicle leaving a Beloit home just after noon on Sunday. Beloit officers pulled the car over on Shirland Avenue, just across the state line in Illinois.

Latoya Hill was inside the vehicle, according to investigators. She was arrested and taken to an Illinois jail, where she waits on extradition to the Rock County Jail. 

Authorities are still investigating the incident, but say Hill faces charges of attempted first degree homicide and armed robbery.

