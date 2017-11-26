The Latest: Police: 2 injured when gun discharges at NY mall

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (AP) -- The Latest on gunfire at a mall in New York's' Hudson Valley (all times local):

7 p.m.

Police say two people suffered minor injuries when a gun discharged at a mall crowded with holiday shoppers in New York's Hudson Valley.

Wallkill Police Department Chief Robert Hertman said the gun discharged shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Manhattan.

Hertman said a single round was fired into the floor on the mall's second level. He said police are still seeking the man whose gun went off.

The gunfire happened at an American Eagle store. A man who answered the mall security office phone declined to comment.

Video posted on social media showed armed police in tactical gear running down a corridor of the mall while shoppers ran in the other direction.

5 p.m.

Police have evacuated a mall in New York's Hudson Valley amid reports of a shooting during a crowded holiday-shopping day.

State police say two people have been injured, but it's unclear whether they were shot.

The reported shooting happened Sunday around 3:15 p.m. at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Manhattan. State police say there's no other information immediately available about the ongoing investigation.

The possible shooting was reported at an American Eagle store. A man who answered the mall security office phone declined to comment.

Witness Leighton Peterson tells The Associated Press he was grabbing a bite to eat in the mall's food court when he heard alarms and employees telling everybody to get to the exits.

4:15 p.m.

