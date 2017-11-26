Ten-year-old hunter enjoys hunting with new Mentor Hunting License

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Deer hunting licenses for Wisconsin children were up by more than 1,000 from last year by the end of opening weekend for the nine-day gun season.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Deer hunting licenses for Wisconsin children were up by more than 1,000 from last year by the end of opening weekend for the nine-day gun season.

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- The last day of gun deer hunting was November 26th, and one father, daughter duo enjoyed time together thanks to the Mentored Hunting license.

Lyliane Browne, a ten-year-old fifth grader, fell in love with hunting.

"She would really show interest when I would look at guns at Cabela's," her father, Daniel Browne, said. "I see her eyes just light up like a kid in a toy store."

Her father, who started hunting at age twelve, introduced guns to his three young children.

"I got all three of my kids involved somehow to clean them, take them apart, be respectful of them," he said.

"He told me not point the gun... at a person and to only point it at an animal that you're killing," Lyliane said.

Amanda Browne, Lyliane's mother, was skeptical at first to let her ten-year-old hold a gun: "She's my daughter and I didn't want to think of her as ready for it, but I knew mentally she was."

Amanda, who does not hunt, gave into the idea after learning about the mentor hunting license and knowing her husband's experience with hunting.

"If she didn't have those mentors and the mentor hunt it would be a lot harder for me to say 'yeah sure! Just go with any random person," Amanda said.

Wisconsin's mentored hunting license, which recently became accessible to people of all ages, allows a licensed hunter to accompany a mentee hunter. The mentee must be within an arms length away from the mentor, and both are allowed to hold their own gun.