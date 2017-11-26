Northside Farmers' Market moves indoors Sunday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Northside Farmers' Market moves indoors Sunday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- We might be approaching winter, but that doesn't mean area farmers' markets have gone away.

The Northside Farmers' Market in Madison moved indoors this weekend in a new location at the Warner Park Community Center.

About 20 vendors are selling a variety of things this season.

"In the winter we expand out, offer crafts for the holiday season," said Matt Galle, with the market. "We are a producer and artisan-based market, so everything sold is produced by the people selling it to you."

The indoor market is held every Sunday at the community center from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm through December 17th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.