UPDATE: 2 hurt in plane crash in Jefferson County

Sun Prairie police are looking for a woman they said tried stealing a tip jar from a restaurant Saturday night.More >>
Authorities say two people are hurt after a plane crashed in the woods in Jefferson County.More >>
Tom Hathaway, also known as "The Awesome Mailman," has started a movement to help his customers and neighbors in Janesville.More >>
Sun Prairie police are searching for two men who stole money from Varsity Bar & Grill.More >>
Wisconsin wildlife officials say it should be a good winter for sighting snowy owls.More >>
Police are looking for the man they say punched another man in the face and robbed him while he was at work early Sunday morning.More >>
The Disappearing Dining Room Whether you call it dinner or supper, only 23 percent of us are spending our evening meal gathered around a proper dinner table in space designed just for that purpose.More >>
Madison Police are looking for clues after they say multiple people reported gunshots were fired on Vahlen St. near N Sherman Ave. Saturday night.More >>
Sun Prairie police are looking for a woman they said tried stealing a tip jar from a restaurant Saturday night.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Deer hunting licenses for Wisconsin children were up by more than 1,000 from last year by the end of opening weekend for the nine-day gun season.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Holiday shoppers supported their locally-ran stores for Small Business Saturday. Monroe Street, which is popular for its many specialty shops, was filled with shoppers on a beautiful November day.More >>
A man is in jail after he went into a house with two young children inside and stole two TV's.More >>
