Badgers Come Back to Top Meryhurst

After falling behind early in the contest, the No. 9/10 Wisconsin men’s hockey team found redemption for Saturday’s loss by battling to a 4-2 win over Mercyhurst (5-5-2, 2-2-2 Atlantic Hockey) on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (9-6-2, 3-2-1 Big Ten) outshot the Lakers 45-26 while recording 21 blocks to MU’s 14 in the win.

It was the Badgers’ first comeback victory this season, as the Lakers opened the scoring at the 16:23 mark of the first period. The 1-0 Mercyhurst lead held into intermission before the Badgers tied the game in the second period.

Freshman forward Sean Dhooghe scored his second career goal at 1:31 mark when he took advantage of a Wisconsin power play and crashed the net to sneak a rebound past MU goaltender Brandon Wildung.

Wisconsin took the lead for good late in the second period when junior Seamus Malone skated in on Wildung and shot low, creating a rebound that redirected off a Mercyhurst defender and into the net at 18:34.

The teams traded quick goals in the third period, but the Badgers came out on top with the 4-2 win. Junior Will Johnson caught a pass that came from behind the net and sent it over Wildung’s glove for the two-goal lead.

Mercyhurst responded in the following minute to make the game 3-2, but just 24 seconds later senior Jake Linhart scored his first goal of the season on a one-timer from the point to re-claim the 4-2 advantage.

Wisconsin travels for a Big Ten test, heading to Minneapolis on Dec. 1-2 to face the No. 6 Gophers.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications