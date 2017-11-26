Badgers to Face Marquette in NCAA Tournament

The Wisconsin volleyball team will make its 21st NCAA tournament appearance, traveling to Ames, Iowa for the in the first and second rounds of the 2017 NCAA Championship. The Badgers (20-9) will face Marquette (22-9) in the first round on Friday at 4 p.m. (CT) from Hilton Coliseum.

“Whether we’re hosting or whether we’re going to the moon, we’re excited about the opportunity to have one more match and one more week with a group of players that I certainly enjoy being around,” head coach Kelly Sheffield said.

Wisconsin faced the Golden Eagles earlier this season in the HotelRED Invitational at the UW Field House on Sept. 14, downing their in-state rival, 3-1. No. 14-seed Iowa State (21-6) faces Princeton (18-7) in the other first-round match at 7 p.m. on Friday. First-round winners play in the second round on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for the right to advance to regional play.

“I think we’re a little bit of different team than what we were the third week of the season and I’m sure they are as well. It’s a non-factor in my mind,” Sheffield said of a rematch with the Golden Eagles. “You’re guaranteed one match, one night and you better be ready to play. Whether it’s somebody that you’ve already played or someone we haven’t played before, I don’t think that matters. I’m sure it will be two teams excited about playing and representing their schools.”

The Badgers hold a 41-20 (.672) all-time record in the program’s 20 NCAA tournament appearances, including four-straight showings under head coach Kelly Sheffield. UW is 13-4 under Sheffield in the NCAA tournament, advancing to at least the Sweet 16 round of play each season.

Eight Big Ten Conference teams made it into the NCAA tournament, including No. 1-seed Penn State, No. 5-seed Nebraska and No. 7-seed Minnesota.

