Keeping your information safe during Cyber Monday

MADISON (WKOW) --- It's been a busy holiday weekend as the shopping season begins. With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are behind us, shoppers are warming up their credit cards for Cyber Monday.

Kirsten Heikkinen prefers shopping online

“I love it. Online shopping is so easy,” she said.

Heikkinen be one of a record number of Americans expected to hit online retailers during Cyber Monday.

“I love to buy glasses online and also lot's of decorations for my apartment.”

It may be a great time to get the best deals, but it's also prime time for scammers.

One wrong click and you could unleash ransomware or give your identity to someone else.

“I just got a credit card. I had to jump through so many hoops. So hopefully it's secure. But it's always a little bit of a worry of mine,” Heikkinen said.

“I’m always concerned about that,” said Patty Henrichs of Janesville, while shopping on State Street Sunday. “Because of the data breaches. And you never know what's going to be the next company that didn't have the right amount of security,” she said.

Susan Bach, with the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

"If there is a hot item and you are searching on line where you can find that item. A scammer may be creating a website where they're offering that item at half the price. Clearly a red flag that it might be a scam,” Bach said.

When shopping online, make sure to use a website with a valid "HTTPS" connection and a lock symbol. Websites with just "HTTP" next to them are more vulnerable to attacks.

“This is the time of year where we see a lot of scammers impersonating legitimate websites,” Bach said.

Experts say it's safest to use a credit card when shopping online. You can dispute charges if you report them to the card company within 60 days of getting your statement.