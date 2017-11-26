Previewing the Big Ten Championship Game

Now that the 12-0 regular season is done, Wisconsin has the Big Ten Championship to look forward to. The Badgers will face Ohio State next Saturday, 12/2, in Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes comes in with two losses, but have played a much tougher schedule and have been scoring at-will this season. When you compare these two, on paper, Wisconsin is out matched in most areas.

WKOW's Alec Ausmus has more on the match-up between the Badgers and Buckeyes in the video.