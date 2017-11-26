Trees lit for holiday season at Wisconsin governor's mansion

MAPLE BLUFF (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker kicked off the holiday season Sunday night with the annual tree lighting ceremony at the governor's mansion.

The governor and First Lady Tonette collected donations for local charities at the ceremony, but he says the giving goes on throughout the season at the Executive Residence.

"They'll be able to donate food for the hungry along with mittens, scarves, gloves, things like that, to help with both great efforts that we hope people participate in like they've done in the past," Gov. Walker told 27 News.

A variety of different groups helped decorate the trees at the ceremony. The main tree was decorated with Wisconsin-themed ornaments.



You can stop by to tour the mansion and help the cause on the following dates:

-Saturday, December 2, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

-Wednesday, December 6, 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

-Thursday, December 7, 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

-Saturday, December 9, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

-Wednesday, December 13, 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

-Thursday, December 14, 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.