Local organizations raise money for Giving Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- After days of spending in stores and online, today is Giving Tuesday, a day to give back.

On Tuesday, Brian Miller, Chief Development Officer for Journey Mental Health stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about giving to charities this holiday season. Journey is just one of the many local organizations who need assistance. They focus on helping low-income individuals with serious mental illness live and work in our community.

Organizers for #GivingTuesday said the movement started in New York City six years ago as a way to bring people together to give. Today, it’s grown into a global effort.

Last year, organizers said more than $180 million was raised online in just 24 hours in the U.S. alone – setting a record. People also give their time, clothing, food and other resources on the day.

For a complete list of participating organizations near you, click here.