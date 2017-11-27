Three teens arrested after fleeing in stolen vehicle

Dozens are accusing massage therapists who work at Massage Envy of sexual misconduct.More >>
Dozens are accusing massage therapists who work at Massage Envy of sexual misconduct.More >>
Authorities say two people are hurt after a plane crashed in the woods in Jefferson County.More >>
Authorities say two people are hurt after a plane crashed in the woods in Jefferson County.More >>
Sun Prairie police are looking for a woman they said tried stealing a tip jar from a restaurant Saturday night.More >>
Sun Prairie police are looking for a woman they said tried stealing a tip jar from a restaurant Saturday night.More >>
Police arrested three teenagers Wednesday after the teens fled in a stolen vehicle. The suspects, one a 12 year old and the other two 14, where arrested after a brief foot chase after abandoning the car near the west Beltline, according to a Madison Police Department news release.More >>
Police arrested three teenagers Wednesday after the teens fled in a stolen vehicle. The suspects, one a 12 year old and the other two 14, where arrested after a brief foot chase after abandoning the car near the west Beltline, according to a Madison Police Department news release.More >>
Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.More >>
Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.More >>
Governor Scott Walker kicked off the holiday season Sunday night with the annual tree lighting ceremony at the governor's mansion.More >>
Governor Scott Walker kicked off the holiday season Sunday night with the annual tree lighting ceremony at the governor's mansion.More >>
We might be approaching winter, but that doesn't mean area farmers' markets have gone away.More >>
We might be approaching winter, but that doesn't mean area farmers' markets have gone away.More >>
Police say two people suffered minor injuries when a gun discharged at a mall crowded with holiday shoppers in New York's Hudson Valley.More >>
Police say two people suffered minor injuries when a gun discharged at a mall crowded with holiday shoppers in New York's Hudson Valley.More >>
Wisconsin wildlife officials say it should be a good winter for sighting snowy owls.More >>
Wisconsin wildlife officials say it should be a good winter for sighting snowy owls.More >>
Police say they've arrested a woman who was wanted in a shooting incident at a hotel in Janesville.More >>
Police say they've arrested a woman who was wanted in a shooting incident at a hotel in Janesville.More >>
Police are looking for the man they say punched another man in the face and robbed him while he was at work early Sunday morning.More >>
Police are looking for the man they say punched another man in the face and robbed him while he was at work early Sunday morning.More >>
The Disappearing Dining Room Whether you call it dinner or supper, only 23 percent of us are spending our evening meal gathered around a proper dinner table in space designed just for that purpose.More >>
The Disappearing Dining Room Whether you call it dinner or supper, only 23 percent of us are spending our evening meal gathered around a proper dinner table in space designed just for that purpose.More >>
Madison Police are looking for clues after they say multiple people reported gunshots were fired on Vahlen St. near N Sherman Ave. Saturday night.More >>
Madison Police are looking for clues after they say multiple people reported gunshots were fired on Vahlen St. near N Sherman Ave. Saturday night.More >>