Three teens arrested after fleeing in stolen vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police arrested three teenagers Wednesday after the teens fled in a stolen vehicle.

The suspects, one age 12 and the other two 14, where arrested after a brief foot chase after abandoning the car near the west Beltline, according to a Madison Police Department news release.

Police say the three are suspects in a theft Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, from a minivan at a gas station on Mineral Point Road. A witness said that after the driver went inside to pay, a teen went inside the minivan and began grabbing items, police say.

The teen then got into a getaway vehicle, which was located a short time later in the West Towne parking lot. The three teens in the vehicle took off a high speed, and police called off the chase.

The car was again spotted nearby on Forward Drive and the teens left on foot and were chased down by officers.

The car the suspects were driving had been reported stolen from a driveway on Waterford Road two days earlier. A 36-year-old Minnesota woman had left it unlocked with the keys inside.

She was in town, visiting family, and thought the car may have needed to be moved before going to bed. She then forgot to lock it up.