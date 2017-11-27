Public forum to debate journalism and ethics over health care

MADISON – The Center for Journalism Ethics will dive into the battle over health care in the United States at a free public event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison.

Three panelists with expertise in journalism, health policy and bioethics will engage with the public about an issue that affects families and foster understanding of the ethical decisions journalists and policymakers face, according to a university news release.

The panelists are:

Sarah Kliff, a leading health care journalist, puts the policy debate in context and adds transparency to the complicated world of health care in podcasts and stories at Vox.

J. Paul Kelleher, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Medical History & Bioethics at UW-Madison, is an expert on ethical issues in health policy. He researches justice in health care, the ethical practice of public health and the philosophical foundations of health policy and practice.

David Wahlberg, health care reporter at Wisconsin State Journal since 2005, documents organ transplants, rural health care, doctor discipline and patient safety in award-winning projects that bring the national debate closer to home.

Kathleen Bartzen Culver, director of the Center, will moderate the conversation, which will cover the politics of changing or repealing the Affordable Care Act, and how health care policy may shape Wisconsin state campaigns and the 2018 midterm elections.

Panelists will explore the framing of health coverage in news and critically examine whether the public is served well by the current information environment.