Volunteers seek wreaths to decorate veteran graves at Forest Hill Cemetery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Volunteers are seeking donations of wreaths to decorate more than 4,000 veterans graves at Madison's Forest Hill Cemetery.

A local group is collecting donations online at Wreaths Across American and plans to place the wreaths Dec. 16, 2017. 

On the website, click the red “Donate” button to help  purchase enough wreaths to cover Forest Hill Cemetery.

People also can click “Volunteer” to participate in the wreath laying ceremony. For those who prefer to donate to a local fundraising group, click the “View” button next to the group.

They also offer this tips for those attending the ceremony:

Everyone of all ages and backgrounds is welcome.

Ceremonies around the world will be starting at the same moment, so please be on time.

Please help ensure that all participants get the opportunity to place a wreath.

Please follow the location coordinators instructions on where to place wreaths, as well as "how" they should be placed.

We especially appreciate volunteers willing to help clean-up. Please check in with the location coordinator if you are interested in helping with the clean-up.

