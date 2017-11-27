Police investigate 'suspicious message' at Whitewater High School

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Whitewater High School has been placed on lockdown, according to a notice on the school district website.

All morning and afternoon 4K bus routes have been placed on hold.

The UW-Whitewater Police K-9 unit has been called in to conduct a search after a "suspicious message" was found, and police are still searching the school as of 11:30 a.m., according to District Administrator Dr. Mark Elworthy.

Students had been transported to the Irvin Young Auditorium at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but returned to school following the search, according to the school district.

The school district is posting updates to its website HERE.