Walker signs constitutional convention appointment bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that sets up how the state's leaders would appoint delegates to a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution.

Republican legislators passed a resolution this month making Wisconsin the 28th state to call for a convention to add a balanced budget amendment to the constitution. Thirty-four states must call for such a gathering to make it happen.

The bill Walker signed Monday calls for the Assembly speaker to appoint three state representatives as convention delegates. The Senate president would appoint three senators. Assembly and Senate minority leaders would each appoint one delegate from their house. The governor would appoint one delegate from the Assembly of the Senate.

The bill allows the delegation to remove any delegate who works on an unauthorized amendment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.