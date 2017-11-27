Wachs calls for overhaul of sexual harassment protections - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wachs calls for overhaul of sexual harassment protections

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic state Rep. Dana Wachs is calling for an overhaul of workplace protections against sexual harassment in the Wisconsin Legislature.

Wachs is one of several Democrats running for governor in 2018. On Monday, the Eau Claire attorney called for an overhaul in training, reporting and settlement procedures for sexual harassment and assault in the Legislature.

Wachs says Gov. Scott Walker and Republicans who have been in majority control of the Legislature since 2011 have failed to take proactive steps to create a more responsive, transparent system.

Walker's campaign spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

No current Wisconsin lawmaker has been accused of sexual misconduct since a recent burst of accusations against office holders and others in the public spotlight in recent weeks. More than a dozen lawmakers in other states have faced accusations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.