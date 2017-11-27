Sen. Johnson remains opposed to tax reform bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Sen. Ron Johnson says he still intends to vote against a tax reform measure in Congress unless changes are made.

Johnson spoke with Wisconsin reporters Monday afternoon and continued to express concerns about a disparity between how large and small corporations are treated under the Republican-sponsored tax reform bill.

"We have to maintain a competitive balance and position of all American businesses both foreign and domestic," Johnson said.

Johnson is set to vote in the Senate Budget Committee Tuesday on the measure.