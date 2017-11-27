Sen. Johnson remains opposed to tax reform bill - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sen. Johnson remains opposed to tax reform bill

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Sen. Ron Johnson says he still intends to vote against a tax reform measure in Congress unless changes are made. 

Johnson spoke with Wisconsin reporters Monday afternoon and continued to express concerns about a disparity between how large and small corporations are treated under the Republican-sponsored tax reform bill.

"We have to maintain a competitive balance and position of all American businesses both foreign and domestic," Johnson said. 

Johnson is set to vote in the Senate Budget Committee Tuesday on the measure. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.