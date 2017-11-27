Juneau County Dog shot; family seeks funds for vet bills

LYNDON STATIONAlicia (WKOW) -- Alicia and Joe Gonziano are asking for assistance after their dog, Blue, was shot in their own back yard.

Last Friday, Joe's mother heard gun shots coming from outside the family home.

Alicia said her mother-in-law opened the back door, and saw a horrifying sight. "She opened the door, and he was there, all bloody," she said.

The Gonziano's rushed Blue to the vet. They didn't think he'd make it. "I literally have never seen anything like what I saw with him, I just felt like we were losing him right in front of us, he had lost so much blood. His jaw was hanging," Alicia said.

Fortunately, the bullet just missed a major artery in Blue's chest. The vet said the prognosis is good, but it will be a long road to recovery.

"It's just amazing that he survived this, I can't believe it," said Alicia.

The Gonziano's don't have any idea who could have done this, but they hope whoever did will come forward.

"If they want to come forward then they can do that. If they don't, they can live with that themselves. I'm just thankful they weren't a good enough shooter, and missed what they were trying to aim for," Alicia said.

The Gonziano's say Blue may have to have another surgery on his jaw, and medical costs are through the roof.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Gonziano family with Blue's medical bills. If you wish to donate, you can do that here: