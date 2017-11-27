UW Police holds first community forum to campus members

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department held their first community forum at the Union South. The forum was open to anyone in the campus community and was planned before the Campus Climate survey results were revealed. The survey revealed 53% of white students were comfortable reporting to police compared to the 38% of LGBQ students, 45% of disabled students, 38% of students of color and 24% of trans and non-binary students that were comfortable.

UW Police Chief Kristen Roman said she was "disheartened" by the lack of trust marginalized students have towards the police.

"I was concerned when I saw the results from that survey pointing to marginalized groups on campus not feeling comfortable reaching out to police if they have a problem that they needed to report," she said.

However, she says this issue goes beyond UW's campus: "It isn't a problem that's unique to our department or certainly not to a campus arena," the chief said. "I think this is a problem that police departments are facing across the country."

Claudia Koechell, the Press Secretary for College Democrats of UW-Madison, said she was not surprised by the results.

"Students of color have reported that hate crimes, bias crimes are not being taken as seriously as other crimes. So it makes sense that marginalized students don't feel like they can't trust the police," Koechell said.

The UW student also said the forum is a step in the right direction, but is not enough: "I think its a really good idea to allow students to feel like they're getting heard, however it's kind of preemptive because I think that the times that students need to be heard are when incidents actually happen."

Chief Roman says she hopes to build better communication with community members through the forum and plans to hold an open forum once a semester.