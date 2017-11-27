VA Hospital receives special designation - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

VA Hospital receives special designation

MADISON (WKOW) -- The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital received a special designation as a "Dementia Friendly Hospital."

The designation makes the hospital the first of its kind in the country to offer revolutionary care to patients suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease.


 

