Tips to keep “Porch Pirates” from grinching your Christmas

MADISON (WKOW) --- They’re called porch pirates. People who prey on packages left unattended at your door.

“So far we haven't seen too much here, but it's kind of early in the season,” said Bob Sheehan, customer relations coordinator with the U.S. Postal Service.

With the holiday shopping season kicking into high gear, you may begin hearing about these robbers even more.

Sheehan has some advice on how to keep your packages from ending up under someone else's Christmas tree.

“If you do need to leave the package outside, we try to deliver it in a secure location that is not obvious from the street. However if you’re expecting something, give us a call. Sometimes we can hold a package at the post office and have you come and pick it up.”

He said people can also ask the post office hold a package.

“If you have a neighbor that you trust or family friend nearby, ask them if they can have the package delivered to their location or have them come and pick it up when you go to USPS.com and see that it’s been delivered, maybe they can go and pick it up right away for you. Sometimes if you at work too, you can have it redirected to your place of work,” Sheehan said.

"If they can let us know personally or via a note or call with the post office saying we can leave it by the garbage can or at some other safe place that they know is out of sight,” said postal carrier Robert Murray.

So far this year, Sheehan said he hasn't seen a lot of complaints about missing packages.

“But we do receive some. And as the season starts the opportunity will become more and more."

Amazon is going event further, offering the new “Amazon Key” service that will allow drivers to enter your home to deliver packages.

The tech giant's new in-home delivery feature lets customers opt to employ an app, a camera and a smart lock to oversee when parcels are delivered inside their homes.

Amazon Key works by alerting customers by phone when a driver arrives at their home and scans their package. That triggers a signal to the Amazon Cloud that verifies the driver, and then the Amazon Cloud unlocks a smart lock on the front door.

Meanwhile, a camera inside the home begins recording, and customers can watch the delivery live or watch the video later.

The in-home delivery service will come at no additional cost for the 85 million Amazon Prime subscribers, after they purchase the Amazon Key In-Home Kit, starting at $249.99, which includes the new Amazon Cloud Cam and a compatible smart lock.

Amazon Key users have the option to turn off the smart lock whenever they choose, requiring a physical key for entry.