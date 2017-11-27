Jonathan Taylor named B1G Freshman of the Week for the eighth time

Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor has been a stand out this season, and has the weekly honors to prove it. Taylor was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the eighth time this season, setting a new record for the award.

The Big Ten Conference announced Taylor as it's Freshman of the Week Monday morning. This eighth time named to the honor, breaks the mark set by Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett back in 2014. It's also Taylor's fourth straight week winning the award.

Taylor has rushed for 1,806 yards this season. He currently sits at third all time by freshman running backs in FBS history.