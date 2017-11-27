Jonathan Taylor named B1G Freshman of the Week for the eighth time

The Badgers shot 31 percent from the floor including 3 of 20 from three pointers in a 49-37 loss to No. 18 Virginia Monday night, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.More >>
The Badgers shot 31 percent from the floor including 3 of 20 from three pointers in a 49-37 loss to No. 18 Virginia Monday night, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.More >>
Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor has been a stand out this season, and has the weekly honors to prove it. Taylor was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the eighth time this season, setting a new record for the award.More >>
Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor has been a stand out this season, and has the weekly honors to prove it. Taylor was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the eighth time this season, setting a new record for the award.More >>
Chris Boswell kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 31-28 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The Steelers (9-2) won their sixth straight thanks in large part to wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown caught 10 passes for 169 yards and two scores and also made a pair of catches on the deciding drive, including a 23-yard grab on the sideline that put the Steelers into Green Bay territory. Brown added a 14-yard reception ...More >>
Chris Boswell kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 31-28 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The Steelers (9-2) won their sixth straight thanks in large part to wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown caught 10 passes for 169 yards and two scores and also made a pair of catches on the deciding drive, including a 23-yard grab on the sideline that put the Steelers into Green Bay territory. Brown added a 14-yard reception ...More >>
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking.More >>
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking.More >>
The Badgers shot 31 percent from the floor including 3 of 20 from three pointers in a 49-37 loss to No. 18 Virginia Monday night, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.More >>
The Badgers shot 31 percent from the floor including 3 of 20 from three pointers in a 49-37 loss to No. 18 Virginia Monday night, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.More >>
Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor has been a stand out this season, and has the weekly honors to prove it. Taylor was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the eighth time this season, setting a new record for the award.More >>
Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor has been a stand out this season, and has the weekly honors to prove it. Taylor was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the eighth time this season, setting a new record for the award.More >>